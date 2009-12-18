advertisement
The Best Business Books of 2009

By David Lidsky1 minute Read

The best books of the year have two stories to tell: How we got into this economic crisis (and how we can prevent it from happening again) and how there’s a class of companies wreaking their own brand of havoc on their industries. Both offer fascinating tales of innovation, and you’ll learn everything from the secret underpinning some of the world’s fastest-growing companies to strategies and insights for building a more sustainable society in the wake of the recession.

