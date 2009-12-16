Here Comes Sani-Claus: Tech Gifts for Germaphobes

Influenza nesting on an open pore, e. coli nipping at your tongue… ah the holidays, a terrifying time of year for germaphobes. All those parties and potlucks, handshakes and hugs–it’s a veritable H1N1 smorgasbord out there. That’s why we’ve gathered this hygienic gift basket full of cutting-edge products that will sterilize the fear gripping the germaphobe in your life.