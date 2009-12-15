advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Po-Po Chic: L.A.’s Arresting New Police Stations

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

To protect and to serve…and to be really well-designed? Thanks to a new bond program, a crop of shiny, new police stations have been completed in Los Angeles during the last few years. Along with appropriate crime-fighting features, each station is also fitted with sustainable architecture and a new focus on creating accessibility and public gathering places for the community. We’ve got more than just the facts, ma’am–we’ve got the photos to prove it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life