advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Blood Diamonds: Photos from Zimbabwe’s Violent Marange Fields

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

What is the cost of the illicit sale of untold millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds being smuggled out of Zimbabwe? The transformation of the city Manica and the Marange fields is only the latest manifestation of a corrupt and violent industry (smuggled stones may account for 10% of the $12-billion-a-year diamond trade). Here is a glimpse at the violence and human rights violations that have resulted.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life