advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The 12 Best and Worst Digital Characters

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

With the coming release of James Cameron’s sci-fi epic, moviegoers are focusing anew on digital characters. It’s tough to fashion from mere pixels believable beings that walk and talk and seem to feel the same emotions of real humans and come off as something more special than special effects. Here are the virtual actors that lived up to their living colleagues, and those that fell flat on the screen.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life