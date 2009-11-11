advertisement
Space Shots: A Sneak Peek at Lynn Davis’ Photo Book for Launch Lovers

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

Lynn Davis photographs her travels to historic space exploration sites across the globe. She received special permission to visit Baikonur in Kazakhstan, a leading launch site shrouded in secrecy since the 1950s, and her photographs offer one of the first inside glimpses of launches, transmission towers, fuel lines, and satellites.

