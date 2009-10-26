The Cooper-Hewitt’s National Design Awards

The Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum threw its 10th annual gala last week at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan, honoring winners and finalists across 12 disciplines (including the new Interaction Design category). The star-studded event capped off a year-long series of events, including a luncheon at the White House for the winners, free programs in Washington D.C. and New York, and a new exhibition celebrating 10 years of NDA winners, “Design USA,” which opened at the Cooper-Hewitt last weekend.