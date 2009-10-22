Masters of Design 2009 Party Pics

On October 21 at Chelsea Art Museum in New York, Fast Company revealed its annual October Masters of Design issue. Along with Masters of Design partners, Porsche and Morgans Hotel Group, the event features October special issue cover star David Butler, VP of global design for Coca-Cola, as well as other 2009 Masters–David Rockwell, designer of this year’s Academy Awards set, the Marketplace at JFK’s JetBlue terminal, and the upcoming Ames Hotel in Boston; starchitect David Adjaye; digital designer Lisa Strausfeld; and Smart Design’s Femme Den.