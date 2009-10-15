Calatrava’s New Train Station and 8 More High-Speed Rail Hubs on the Horizon

Santiago Calatrava’s stunning Liège-Guillemins TGV station opened last month in Belgium, a glowing hump of glass and steel that’s built to serve 36,000 passengers a day. The structure declared a new age of transit for the former industrial city located in the tiny country, which will now be a major hub in the growing high-speed network that’s spiderwebbing across Europe. As energy and oil uncertainty and high carbon emissions make train travel more and more appealing, high-speed railways are being planned from Southern California to Saudi Arabia. And architects are being tapped to design dramatic stations in major cities, which serve as efficient ways for travelers to get from point A to point B, but also become new urban landmarks signifying a progressive, sustainable culture–a kind of cathedral for a 21st-century city. Here are eight more high-speed rail stations coming soon to a city near you.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens