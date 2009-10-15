Calatrava’s New Train Station and 8 More High-Speed Rail Hubs on the Horizon

Santiago Calatrava’s stunning Liège-Guillemins TGV station opened last month in Belgium, a glowing hump of glass and steel that’s built to serve 36,000 passengers a day. The structure declared a new age of transit for the former industrial city located in the tiny country, which will now be a major hub in the growing high-speed network that’s spiderwebbing across Europe. As energy and oil uncertainty and high carbon emissions make train travel more and more appealing, high-speed railways are being planned from Southern California to Saudi Arabia. And architects are being tapped to design dramatic stations in major cities, which serve as efficient ways for travelers to get from point A to point B, but also become new urban landmarks signifying a progressive, sustainable culture–a kind of cathedral for a 21st-century city. Here are eight more high-speed rail stations coming soon to a city near you.