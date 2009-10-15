advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

David Adjaye: Starchitect, Luminary

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

A starchitect-in-the-making brings his love of light–and a social conscience–to London, Moscow, and the National Mall in D.C. Let’s say we gathered the world’s top architects and played a game of “Which of these is not like the others?” David Adjaye, one of the newest members of that club, would stand out. Because at 43 years old, he is so young.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life