advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Making Candyland Look Bland: Eight Blinding Buildings

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Colorwise, even the greatest contemporary architecture can seem like a long drive through a gray, wintry rain. Flashes of color are rare, and gray, black, and silver are the norm. But things are changing. These last few years have produced a surplus of technicolor treats. Here are eight recent projects that caught our eye.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life