Dark-Sided: 10 Hauntingly Beautiful Hotels, Homes, and Restaurants

In the few years, our spare, modern interiors have been slowly replaced by a surge in deep paint colors, high-gloss woods, or lush fabrics like velvets, furs and leather, that play upon a newfound yearning for the past. The effect created by using antiquated materials and finishes, extreme craftsmanship like brickwork or woodworking, and period-perfect details like exposed filament lighting toys with our perception of history, yet in its familiarity, it also lends a sense of authenticity. Eva Hagberg’s new book Dark Nostalgia (The Monacelli Press), features 26 such projects where architects like AvroKO, David Rockwell, Roman & Williams and Julian Schnabel have taken this aesthetic into clubby, intimate corners of hospitality and nightlife, from the Royalton Hotel in New York City, to the Clift Hotel in San Francisco, to Alain Ducasse’s newest restaurant, Adour.
