Intel Then, Now, and Tomorrow

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

As Intel reinvents itself, we take a look at where it’s been. From the calculators and traffic lights of the past, to today’s variety of handheld devices and tomorrow’s slickest netbooks, here is a trip through the history of the company once known as Chipzilla.

