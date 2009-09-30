8 Must-have Gadgets for Your Business Trip

The British thinker John Ruskin groused in the mid-1800s, “Modern traveling is not traveling at all; it is merely being sent to a place, and very little different from becoming a parcel.” More than 100 years later, getting from point A to point B is still a cramped affair (hello, reclining airplane neighbor!). But, happily, we now live in an age of mobility and connectivity, and even as the most sophisticated gadgets get smaller and lighter, it’s easier to take life with you. Here, some of the best tech to set up a seamless mobile office and enjoy the comforts of home while on the road. With this gear, perhaps old John’s sour attitude would have improved.