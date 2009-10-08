advertisement
Highlights From Brickcon 2009

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

For the seven years, Lego freaks have descended upon Seattle, for the annual BrickCon convention, to display creations that depict everything from aliens to naked women to war to zombies. BrickCon 2009 just closed, after occupying its biggest space yet, the 35,000-square-foot Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. That’s a lot of Legos. Here’s some highlights form the show.

