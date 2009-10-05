Sugar and Vice: From Neo-Pop to Low Brow and Back

With Halloween upon us, we thought it apropos to offer some inspiration for your costumes this year. “EdgyCute: From Neo-Pop to Low Brow and Back Again” explores those artists whose work starts out sugar-coated before taking a dip in a little poison. Leaders of the Neo-Pop scene like Donald Roller Wilson come together with relative newcomers like Ana Bagayan to complete this dynamic volume. Sometimes goofy, sometimes spooky, but always twisted, these artists shine light on the bizarre corner of the art world where cute can also indeed be edgy.