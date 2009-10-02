How Led Zeppelin Changed the Music Business

Led Zeppelin gave meaning to the term “rock star,” and changed the music business forever. In Led Zeppelin: Good Times, Bad Times, A Visual Biography of the Ultimate Band, compiled by rock photographer Jerry Prochnicky and Rolling Stone contributing editor Ralph Hulett, the lives of the members of the quintessential rock band are documented and captured from their Denmark debut in 1968 to their last performance in London 2007. The book features many previously unreleased photos.
