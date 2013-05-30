Google Search Now Shows Nutrition Information For 1,000 Foods

The next time you want to know if bananas are high in carbs, or how many calories are in that burrito, you won’t have to hunt through the often-questionable sea of blue links that come up in a Google search.

Starting today, Google is rolling out a new feature that provides detailed nutritional information for more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables, meats, and meals in search. According to the Google Search blog, users will hear answers to their questions, “see relevant nutrition information under an expansion, and be able to switch to other related foods or serving sizes.” The tool is available in the U.S. and is sourced from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.





On Thursday, Google demonstrated the feature at an event in New York aimed at showing how the company’s products can be seamlessly integrated into one’s everyday life. During a kitchen demo, Googlers made kitchen-centric queries using the hands-free voice search feature the company promoted heavily at this year’s Google I/O.

[Image: Flickr user Muffet]