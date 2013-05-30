Confirmed: HTC One With Stock Android Launching In June

The eagerly awaited new HTC One Google Edition will be available, running vanilla Android without HTC skinning, on June 26 for $599, Google Android chief Sundar Pichai announced today at D11. Gizmodo’s Mario Aguilar says the new phone will also be available unlocked, which is great news for a vociferous Android community that’s used to awkward brand- and carrier-specific software being hardbaked into new phones.

The HTC One was announced back in January and has since been the subject of many unfortunate headlines.

This wasn’t the only major announcement Pichai made onstage. In a major move, Google Play Music All Access will be made available for iOS, and Google confirmed it will continue to manufacture Nexus hardware.

[Jessica Hullinger contributed to this post]