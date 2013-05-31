Does Drinking Beer Make You More Creative?

Why is that? Because, as Mikael Cho argues at Medium, creative insights arrive in your brain in nonlinear ways–which may be accelerated by a few well-quaffed beers.

As we learned in our discussion of humor, the most creative people have a way of relaxing the inhibiting, self-critical parts of the brain when they’re in the flow of performance.

Research shows that a moderate amount of alcohol can do much the same. Drinking, Cho writes, decreases your working memory–impairing your ability to focus and hemming in your interest in the things happening around you–and increases your creativity.

One of the keys to innovative, combinatorial creativity is the ability to make associations between disparate things. Research from the University of Illinois-Chicago shows that a bit of tippling can do just that.

Here’s what happened: The subjects got a little tipsy (.07 BAC, just below the legal driving limit). Then they received a remote association test, in which you are presented with three seemingly disconnected words and asked to find a single word that fits with all three. Fans of Thinking, Fast and Slow will recognize the test–the immediate potential reponses are usually incorrect, demanding the subject to make more unobvious solutions.

For the boozy test, subjects received three target words, like: