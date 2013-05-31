When You Make Eye Contact, Do You Look Careless, Confident, Or Creepy?

Which is worse: the guy texting as he talks to you or the girl that locks her gaze onto you throughout a meeting? And what does all this say about hierarchy?

If you look at the Wall Street Journal‘s recent piece on eye contact (and the awesome graphic that accompanied it) it’s quite a lot. Let’s break the findings down on the sliding scale of attentiveness: careless, confident, and creepy.





According to communications-analytics company Quanitifed Analytics, adults make eye contact between 30% and 60% of the time while speaking to individuals or groups, yet they should make eye contact 60% to 70% of the time.

What’s keeping us from contact?

One hindrance is, as ever, our devices: As the Atlantic argued last year, smartphones and tablets may have enabled epidemics of loneliness and narcissism.

The Journal names one narcissistic practice that will drive people away from you: the “common feint” of texting while keeping eye contact, is “not only difficult but also comes off as phony.” And if you’re the boss in the room, getting lost in your email tells your team that they’re not important. Even worse, if you avert your eyes altogether, you’ll come off as untrustworthy or unknowledgeable.

You don’t want to be the person that’s thumbing at their smartphone throughout a conversation and you don’t want to rest your gaze on someone with menacing affections–so what is the happy medium?