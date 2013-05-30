Samsung Reveals Galaxy S4 Mini Smartphone

The S4 Mini sports a 4.3-inch screen instead of the 5-inch display its larger S4 sibling has. Inside there’s a 1.7 GHz dual core CPU, slower than the 4-core or 8-core options of the S4 , and there’s 8GM of memory and a 8-megapixel rear camera. It’ll come in both 4G and 3G versions, and there’ll be a dual-SIM edition. It’s also going to sport “many” of the same features of the S4 itself like the Panorama shooting and S-Translator but looks like it won’t have some tricks like the eye-tracking scrolling.

Though Samsung hasn’t revealed its price yet, the S4 mini will certainly retail at a much lower price point than the premium S4 does. It’s essentially a play to appeal to a market segment that prefers to spend less on smartphones. Separately, specs have leaked for the S4 Zoom and S4 Active, with the Zoom being like the mini but with a 16-megapixel camera with optical zoom, and the Active being a dust- and water-resistant version of the S4.

Is this shrewd business by Samsung as part of its battle with Apple, or an example of product spamming?