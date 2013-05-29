Tesla Motors To Triple Its Electric Car Supercharger Network By The End Of 2013

The company’s nine existing Superchargers, which are free to use and are designed to deliver a half-charge to its Model S electric car in 30 minutes, are currently stationed along routes in California and between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Tesla had previously announced its plan to expand the Supercharger network to include more than 100 stations by 2015. This pending expansion will put Tesla on its way toward meeting that goal.





In addition to the Supercharger expansion, Musk says a new addition to the Model S’s in-vehicle maps feature will live-update your driving route to include charging stations on your path.

“The challenge is to convince [skeptics] it should be more than a niche product,” Musk said at AllThingsD‘s D conference Wednesday night.

The Superchargers are Tesla’s attempt to answer one of the questions often brought up in the discussion about electric cars: What happens if they run out of power?

It’s exactly the question New York Times reporter John Broder faced during a Model S test drive in February that resulted in a negative article in which Broder claimed his car ran out of energy while he was on a highway. Musk responded with a blog post containing partial vehicle logs that he said contradicted Broder’s claim. At the time, Musk also accused Broder of intentionally driving in circles to drain the car’s battery.