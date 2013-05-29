Google Rolls Out New Self-Sorting Gmail Inbox

“Sometimes it feels like our inboxes are controlling us, rather than the other way around. But it doesn’t have to be that way.”

In a blog post today, Google introduced a new Gmail inbox that aims to prevent information overload and “puts you back in control” by allowing you to automatically filter incoming messages. The redesign has four tabs for your mail: one for messages from social sites, one for promotions and offers, one for bills and receipts, and one primary tab “for the mail you really, really want.”





By making email sorting a built-in feature, the redesign takes a stab at various other automated sorting services aimed at helping overwhelmed users conquer their inbox.

Along with the filtering system, other recent updates include “quick action buttons” that appear next to certain kinds of emails and allow users to act on them quickly. Google points to examples like RSVPing to a party invitation or rating a restaurant, “all right from the inbox.”





The redesign is rolling out gradually for Android, iOS, and desktop users.

[Image courtesy of the official Gmail blog]