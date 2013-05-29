Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman On Nike Ending The Embattled Foundation’s Apparel Line

Last October, Nike severed ties with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong amid a barrage of charges by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (months before he broke his silence and finally admitting doping to Oprah). But the company had a separate contract with Armstrong’s cancer foundation. The apparel giant stood by the outfit that it had helped transform through sleek marketing and merchandise (and sales proceeds) into a widely recognized brand. Yesterday, in what amounts to the first stage of a breakup, Nike announced it would end production of the Livestrong apparel line.

Nike will fund the organization for the remainder of the contract, which ends next year. Beyond that? “We don’t have details to share on our future plans with Livestrong,” Nike spokesman KeJuan Wilkins replied.

Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman tells Fast Company he isn’t exactly shocked given how tumultuous the previous eight months have been. “Nike made a business decision,” he says. “Right now we’re hoping for the best and expecting the worst. That’s just the reality of the situation we’re in.”

For more than a decade, the foundation had benefited from its close association with the former cyclist. When he returned from cancer and won the Tour de France an unprecedented seven times, sponsors flocked to the inspirational Armstrong–and to his foundation. As John Seffrin, the CEO of the American Cancer Society, once told me, “He’s the most famous cancer survivor in the world.”

But in recent years, allegations of doping and a cover-up intensified, spurring ongoing investigations. As I reported at length during his last Tour de France, Armstrong’s association with the nonprofit became increasingly problematic when the feds took up the case. The founder’s dubiousness threatened to undermine an organization that has helped transform cancer care by focusing on the growing population of survivors, a pivot from conventional R&D. The question in our original headline still lingers: “Can Livestrong Survive Lance?”

There are still people who believe Nike owns and created the brand. That’s a big problem. The brand outgrew the foundation message.

Last fall, what remained of the Armstrong mythology officially unraveled. He was stripped of his Tour titles and banned from future competition. Sponsors fled. Those with ties to his foundation quietly began following suit. Kansas City’s Livestrong Sporting Park, the first stadium to grant naming rights to a nonprofit, changed its name. American Century Investments, which had sold Livestrong-branded mutual funds, ended seven years of funding.