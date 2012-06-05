Gabi Zedlmayer

EMPHASIS: Technology, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Kenya, South Africa, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Swaziland, Lesotho
FACEBOOK: HP
TWITTER: @hpglobalcitizen
WEBSITE: HP Global Social Innovation
Zedlmayer has overseen multiple sustainability and social innovation projects for HP, including: the mothers2mothers partnership, which helps teach HIV-positive mothers in Africa how to prevent the spread of the disease to their infants; and HP Life, an initiative in 49 different countries that helps teach entrepreneurs about IT’s influence on businesses.
