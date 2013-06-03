When Do Apps Become Rituals?

After Omer Perchick launched Any.DO , he found himself asking a question that, for the CEO of a task management startup, was borderline existential: “Why can’t people stick with a to-do list?”

While he and his team were aware of the research–that the quickest way to high-end productivity is diligently compiling and executing your tasks–it was obvious that people weren’t great with maintaining that discipline.

Any.Do takes one of the oldest human technologies–ritual–and puts it in a new context.

In app terms, such productivity hacks tended toward high adoption and low retention.

Since Any.DO did not want to be similarly forgotten, its data team mined user behavior for some insight as to who was most productive through their app–and, correspondingly, who had the greatest engagement with the product.

After a few months of research, they found the high-functioning behavioral pattern: Their most powerful users were coming to the app every morning, going through their lists of things to do, delegating some items to other people, and organizing what they were going to do today and what would be put off to later, all before tackling the day’s tasks one by one.

“We came to a very interesting conclusion,” he says, “you need to turn task management into a daily habit, and the way to do that is to turn task management into a daily planner exam.”

That insight became a feature: the Any.DO Moment, a short daily ritual that asks you what you’re going to get done today and what you’re putting off–a piece of software that trains the behavior that Any.DO saw in its most productive, and most engaged, users. The app has seen a 40% increase in retention and a 50% increase in engagement since they launched Moment back in February, Perchick says.