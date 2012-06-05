Sheryl WuDunn

EMPHASIS: Technology, Education, Human Rights, Entrepreneurship, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Sierra Leone, Liberia, Somalia, Kenya, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, United States
FACEBOOK: Half The Sky
TWITTER: @Half
WEBSITE: halftheskymovement.org
The veteran media and business executive is transforming a book on human-rights abuses against women (coauthored with The New York Times‘ Nicholas Kristof) into a movement that includes a social game, a clothing line, and a forthcoming 4-hour PBS series featuring celebrity activists.
