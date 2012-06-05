EMPHASIS: Education, Leadership
FOCUS AREAS: South Africa
FACEBOOK: Oprah Winfrey
TWITTER: @oprah
WEBSITE: owla.co.za
Five years after opening its doors, Oprah’s Leadership Academy for Girls saw its first graduating class of 72 girls this year, all of whom are college bound in the fall. The South African school uses a holistic approach to building women leaders. Students receive a cross-disciplinary education (classes range from arts and culture to business sciences), with an extracurricular emphasis on community service, music, and sports.