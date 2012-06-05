advertisement
Melanne Verveer

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read
IMAGE: FLICKR USER WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

EMPHASIS: Leadership, Human Rights, Entrepreneurship
FOCUS AREAS: Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, North Africa/Middle East
FACEBOOK: Vital Voices
TWITTER: @VitalVoices
WEBSITE: vitalvoices.org

Verveer and Vital Voices tap a powerful network of women in more than 60 countries to help train over 12,000 women to become future leaders and social entrepreneurs. The program has a ripple effect: women who have been through the Vital Voices system have gone on to mentor more than 500,000 women in their own countries.

