Christy Turlington

EMPHASIS: Health
FOCUS AREAS: United States, Guatemala, Tanzania, and Bangladesh
The supermodel’s own experience with a difficult childbirth inspired her to launch Every Mother Counts, an advocacy organization for improving maternal health. Maternal mortality rates are harrowing: 15 percent of women experience life-threatening health complications during birth, and 90 percent of all deaths during childbirth are preventable. To bring that number down, Every Mother Counts advocates for four health facilities for every 500,000 people.