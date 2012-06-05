Tammy Tibbetts

According to the UN, the most dangerous place in the world to be born a girl is India, where forced abortions, killing of unwanted female infants, and trafficking are in abundance. At a benefit concert during Internet Week New York this spring, She’s the First, which helps send girls to school, raised an estimated $35,000. The money will assist up to 300 Indian girls who have the chance to become the first in their families to graduate secondary school.

