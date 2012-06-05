Shakira’s non-profit strives for universal access to education. The foundation’s two-pronged approach: advocacy, by way of lobbying governments to allocate more funds to education, and school construction. After the earthquake in Haiti, the Barefoot Foundation began reconstruction on the country’s first vocational high school for girls. Shakira donated $400,000, and Barefoot partnered with Architecture for Humanity and NGOs to ensure the new school provides meals, clean water, and sanitation services for students. The foundation’s name is a nod to the singer’s breakthrough album, Pies Descalzos, and the thousands of children living in poverty that cannot afford shoes.