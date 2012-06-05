advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Dina Powell

Dina Powell
By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read
IMAGE: FLICKR USER FINANCIAL TIMES PHOTOS

EMPHASIS: Education, Leadership
FOCUS AREAS: India, China, Brazil, Kenya, Afghanistan
TWITTER: @10000women
WEBSITE:

The $100 million program, inaugurated in March 2008, currently allocates funds to women in 42 countries. The goal? Provide 10,000 women running small and medium-sized enterprises with top-notch business and management skills training. This year Goldman Sachs found that half of the 10,000 Women graduates in India doubled their business revenues, and others were able to hire several new employees to foster more growth.

See more:
» Goldman Sachs at CGI: Women Offer the “Highest ROI”

goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000women

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life