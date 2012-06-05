Dina Powell

The $100 million program, inaugurated in March 2008, currently allocates funds to women in 42 countries. The goal? Provide 10,000 women running small and medium-sized enterprises with top-notch business and management skills training. This year Goldman Sachs found that half of the 10,000 Women graduates in India doubled their business revenues, and others were able to hire several new employees to foster more growth.

See more:

» Goldman Sachs at CGI: Women Offer the “Highest ROI”

goldmansachs.com/citizenship/10000women

