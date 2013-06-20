Leet Cheat Sheet: What To Read On Thursday, June 20, 2013

Something Old, Something New
Digg is slated to replace Google Reader by July 1. And while that may not be nearly enough time for some, Andrew McLaughlin keeps his promises . . . with gusto.
Check Out Tim Bucher’s Secret Startup
The ex-lead engineer at Apple is pillaging tech giants for employees at Black Pearl Systems. Meet the internet’s newest band of pirates. Argh!
“Steve Jobs Once Wanted To Hire Me”
Richard Sapper remembers his career in design, condemns commercialism, and reveals he once forsook geek Jesus. #OMGY?!
Does NDA Still Make Sense?
The first rule of nondisclosure is: Shut Your F#@%ing Mouth. But seriously, speak up.
Traveling, Writing, And Programming (2011)
Alex Maccaw spent almost an entire year abroad, killing it. Get ready . . . Jetset . . . Go!
Wrong Need Not Apply
R. E. Warner dislikes critiques . . . reading them, anyway. The coder-poet turns two wrongs righteous.
Schneier On Security
Scott Adams thinks we’ll someday identify sociopaths by way of their Facebook usage patterns; Bruce Schneier thinks he’s nuts.
Want To Work At Twitter?
Buster Benson’s been with Twitter almost a year now. This is what it sounds like when ducks tweet.
Keep Reading To See Curated Long Reads From Previous Days’ News.
June 19, 2013
Want To Try iOS 7 Without Bricking Your Phone?
There’s a hassle-free introduction to iOS 7 available online. And while it may not be the smoothest transition, it gets the job done. Recumbo shows us what’s what.
Moving The Web Forward Together
The open web is expanding evermore toward new frontiers. Chris Webb explains the necessity of new features, innovation, and trail blazing.
Asynchronous UIs–The Future Of Web User Interfaces
Alex Maccaw debunks request-response and outlines his vision for the future of user interface. Death to the spinning lollipop of death!
“Human Supremacists”
“The Superior Human?” questions whether or not human beings are superior to all other life forms. Humans: A) Rule; B) Are a disease; C) Abhor a Vacuum; D) Ain’t so great after all. Cadell Last examines all of the above.
Wrong
Jony Ive’s iOS 7 icon grid has supplied new inroads for design-related hater traffic. Neven Mrgan breaks down the gridlock.
On Discipline
Michael Heilemann declares iOS 7 the Alpha and Omega of modern operating systems. He’s also pretty happy it’s in beta . . .
Startup Beats Rivals, Builds “DVR For Everything”
Nate Weiner pasted Pocket together from scraps, but he attracted some vocal detractors. Stop copying!
Cat-Like Robot Runs Like The Wind
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) developed the world’s fastest quadruped robot and hopes the Cheetah-cub stimulates search-and-rescue-related progress in robotics. Now if they’d only get to work on a bionic St. Bernard and some digital brandy . . .
June 18, 2013
Developer Finds Video Evidence In Instagram Code
Tom Waddington did some digging and found a mute button programmed into the popular photo sharing app. But don’t get your hopes up, Facebook is likely to stay mum at Thursday’s event.
Popular Ad Blocker Helps Ad Industry
Ghostery shares data with the same industry its users avoid at all cost. Scott Meyer explains how he keeps his consumers close, and his customers closer.
If You Could Eat Only One Thing …
Elizabeth Preston breaks down the latest food fad. Hint: It ain’t people.
Humans Immortal In 20 Years, Says Google Engineer
Ray Kurzweil believes medical advances in the last 1000 years suggest that humans may outpace organic decay. Someone alert the Social Security Administration . . . whenever.
Get Rid of the App Store’s “Top” Lists
Marco Arment thinks “Top” lists suppress app store progress, and he’s got a solution: Grease creative palms, not squeaky wheels.
The NSA story isn’t “journalistic malfeasance”
Mathew Ingram breaks down both sides of the most recent ethics debate in journalism. Conclusion: We’re all dirty.
June 17, 2013
Why Is Exercise Such a Chore?
Daniel Lieberman tells Anil Ananthaswamy how the human body evolved for long-distance running. This guy’s got his head on straight.
Sexism Still A Problem At E3
The Penny Arcade Expo banned booth babes, but E3 is still behind the curve. Gamer Anonymous highlights the first step to recovery.
President Orders Spectrum Open For Wireless Broadband
Obama promises more Internet for the people. But how will the G-Men free up the bandwidth?
Anthony Goubard Built Joeffice In 30 Days
The Netherlands-based developer explains how Java is a part of a complete office suite . . . you know, when it’s done.
Real Answers or Fake Questions From Xbox One Document?
Owen Good analyzes some frequently spread rumors about Microsoft’s new Xbox One. Something doesn’t add up . . .
Designer David Wright Has Just One Favor To Ask
NPR’s latest hotshot developer is leaving news for Twitter. Wright tells Nieman Journalism Lab why design is the most prominent challenge to modern journalism. The solution is simple.
Reporting Or Illegal Hacking?
The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act makes life a living hell for whistle-blowers and highlights some glaring holes in the justice system. Just whom are we locking up?
June 14, 2013
The Most Effective Price Discovery Question for Your Startup
How much should your product cost? Ask your customers. Tomasz Tunguz outlines the importance of comparative pricing questions. He’s always right.
Why The Hell Am I Building A Product With A Tiny Market?
Developing a product for a smaller market minimizes risk, but at what cost? Serge Toarca lists the pros and cons of niche programming.
8 Months In Microsoft, I Learned These
School and the real world just ain’t the same. The recently matriculated Ahmet Alp Balkan tells it like it is.
The Code You Don’t Write
Measure yourself by the work you don’t do. Tim Evans-Ariyeh works smart, not hard.
iOS Assembly Tutorial
Matt Galloway breaks down what holds machine code together and teaches us to speak this intuitive language.
iOS 7 Icon Grid
John Marstall outlines Apple’s new icon design grid. But don’t think for one second he likes it.
Apple Uploads Its “Mission Statement” Videos To YouTube
Apple released a slew of new videos revealing to the world what they’re all about. 9to5Mac takes a look at the new direction.
How Three Guys Rebuilt The Foundation Of Facebook
Facebook rode hip-hop to the tip-top. Cade Metz explains how the world’s most prominent social network continues growing and preserves “The Hacker Way.”
Consumer Vs. Enterprise Startups
Bijan Sabet outlines the difference in funding two types of startups and reveals his love affair with the consumer world. Maybe we’re not just dreamers after all . . .
How To Build A Solid Product Roadmap
Outlining a plan doesn’t mean it will execute properly, but it sure helps. Kenton Kivestu nails down the framework necessary in any product development process.
Getting Swoll
Travis Herrick works out, and he knows why: Nothing worth building comes easy, not even bodies.
Google Accused Of Hypocrisy Over Google Glass
Google Glass might be the most invasive piece of consumer technology ever, and Google knows it. Time to look in the mirror . . .
Stop Worrying About The Death Of Showrooming
Physical stores may be going the way of the dinosaur, but showrooming is by no means extinct. Casey Johnston shines some light on a new online model. Might wanna try on some sunglasses…
First look at Apple’s U.S.-manufactured Mac Pro
Apple unveiled the new Mac pro at the 2013 WWDC yesterday. Here’s a first look at the cylindrical powerhouse.
Will Apple Allow Third-Party Software Keyboards In iOS 7?
Rumor has it developers will be able to program their own keyboards in the new iOS. Can it be true?
Apple’s New Promises To News Orgs
Apple announced a number of new products yesterday at the WWDC, not the least of which is iOS7. Joshua Benton breaks down the tech giant’s big day.
Soon You’ll Be Able To Read iBooks On Your Mac
iBooks are now compatible with Apple’s new Mavericks OS. Read up. Take notes.
Google Reader’s dead and gone, but Google Glass is on the case. Applied Analog is interfacing your face.
Instafeed Lets You Curate Instagram Like RSS Feeds
The new app supplements Instagram, curating your feed by topic. But are they really in sync?
WikiLeaks Is More Important Than You Think
The NSA is gleaning information off of some of the biggest players on the web. Matthew Ingram explains why having an independent leaks repository is invaluable.
Robots Will Leave Us All Jobless
Technological progress increases productivity across the board. But are those same advances costing people their jobs? Illah Nourbakhsh discusses the inconvenient truth surrounding the rise of machines.
Cops can’t figure out the latest technology in car theft, and neither can automakers. Can signal repeaters used in conjunction with keys in close proximity be the answer? Repeat . . . Police stumped.
Your Information Is Fair Game For Everyone
The U.S. government monitors our every digital move. The NSA compiles vast databases of emails, calls, and browsing history. So why does China get all the credit?
The iOS and Android Two-Horse Race: A Deeper Look into Market Share
Apple and Google have long vied for control of the mobile marketshare. Mary Ellen Gordon breaks down the race and explains the difference between devie- and app-share. Win, place, and show us the analytics.
How Facebook’s Entity Graph Evolved Into Graph Search
Harrison Weber explains how Facebook uses structured data to target users with ads so that they can target their exes. Stalkers . . .
You Won’t Finish This Article
People just don’t read like they used to. Farhad Manjoo breaks down the analytics of the ever-shortening Internet attention span. Wait . . . what?
Why Google Reader Really Got the Axe
Google sentenced its RSS reader to death. Christina Boddington outlines the deliberations, the verdict, and this particular trial’s outcome.
The Secret Worlds Inside Our Computers
Ever wonder what’s going on inside your computer? Photographer Mark Crummett employs his world lass diorama skills to open up a whole new world in his new show “Ghosts in the Machine.”
Robotic Street Sign “Points” In The Right Direction
Brooklyn’s Breakfast invented an interactive street sign. Drawing from a user interface, social media, and even RSS feeds, Points can show you the way to your heart’s desire. Now, where the hell is Wall-Drug?
Your Ego, Your Product, And The Process
Too often, our process gets mucked up on account of feelings. Cap Watkins explains how letting go and opening up during the earlier stages of design can alleviate creative pains.
The Dawn Of Voice-To-Text
Carpal tunnel got you down? As the sun sets on hand-coding, Tomasz Tunguz explains the not-so-subtle nuances of dictation, and gives his wrists a well-deserved break.
11 Years Of WWDC Banners
The world’s most popular developers’ conference sold out in two hours this year. Here’s a look at the banners from years past. Nostalgia!
Express.js And Node.js As A Prototyping Medium
Express.js and Node.js can intimidate first-timers. Fret not. Chris Webb shares a list of helpful hints to get you started and guide you along.
In-Store iPhone Screen Replacement And The Machine Making It Possible
Apple has announced a new service replacing damaged iPhone screens in-house for $149. The price is right, but what does it mean for AppleCare?
The Future of Shopping
Google takes aim at Amazon’s Prime subscription with Shopping Express. From cosmetics to toys, they deliver anything within a few hours of your order. No toilet paper? Keep your seat. They’ll be right over.
The Next Big Thing In Gesture Control
Thalmic Labs raised $14.5 million for its MYO Armband. With over 30,000 pre-orders already, the Canadian startup is poised to usher in a new era of touchless computing.
Who Is The Tesla Motors Of The Media Industry?
Some suggest that media is going the way of the American automobile. Matthew Ingram explains who’s on cruise control, and who’s bucking the motor trend.
Finding Good Ideas Through The “McDonald’s Theory”
Creative block? Try Jason Jones’s own intellectual Drano: Terrible Suggestions.
Why Are Developers Such Cheap Bastards?
Developers notoriously reject paying for necessary technology. In fact, many of them waste weeks writing their own, bug-riddled programs. But they will pay for services, like the cloud. What’s the deal?
The Banality Of “Don’t Be Evil”
Beneath Google’s do-gooder facade lies something more akin to a Heart of Darkness. The tech giant got into bed with Washington, and now they’re working together to implement the West’s next-generation, imperialist status quo. But don’t look, they’re watching.
The Straight Dope On United States vs. Apple
The publishing houses have all reached settlements, but Apple’s still on the hook. Here’s a look at the core issues driving the government’s case.
Everything You Know About Kickstarter Is Wrong
The crowd-funding site has never really been about technology, but new requirements make it even harder to raise money for gadgets. Artists aside, it’s time to look elsewhere for cash.
A Real Plan To Fix Windows 8
Microsoft’s “integrated” operating system never worked well for tablets or PCs. How InfoWorld aims to dissolve this unholy union and salvage what should be a healthy, digital relationship.
Why The Hell Does Clear For iOS Use iCloud Sync?
Milen explains why Clear and iCloud make natural bedfellows, and how they fell in with each other in the first place.
Here’s What’s Missing From iOS Now
FanGirls compiled a miscellaneous iOS wish list for all the good girls (and boys) to see. From Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to file systems and bugs, here are eight reasonable expectations for the future of iOS.
Startups, Growth, and the Rule of 72
David Lee uses Paul Graham’s essay “Startup=Growth” as a jumping off point to explain the metrics of growth. And don’t worry if you’ve lost your mathematical touch, he has too.
“Starbucks Of Weed,” Brought To You By An Ex-Microsoft Executive
Andy Cush explains how Diego Pellicer plans to become America’s first real marijuana chain. They’re looking for $10 million in investments to expand into three new states. They must be high . . .
SUPER-CHEAP 3D-PRINTER COULD SHIP THIS YEAR
Pirate 3D is bringing the revolution to your doorstep, and for a heck of a lot cheaper than their competitors. Their goal? Get these things out to kids and see what prints.
A Story About The Early Days Of Medium
How do you create Medium and change publishing forever? By first gaining audience with the man behind Twitter, duh. And a couple other Obvious ones . . .
Why Google Is Saying Adios To Some Of Its Most Ardent App Developers
Google is laying off its App developers in Argentina on account of a logistical banking nightmare. Really, it’s just paperwork. In a related story, interest in Google’s Internship remains underwhelming.
This Guy Screencaps Videos Of Malware At Work
Daniel White infects old hardware with contemporary viruses for educational purposes. But don’t Worry, he’s not contagious.
The Rise Of Amateurs Capturing Events
You’ve met Big Brother, now meet “Little Brother.” How the same technological developments advancing institutional surveillance are ushering in a new era of civilian watchdogs.
Three Mistakes Web Designers Make Over And Over Again
Doomed to repeat ourselves? Not so fast. Nathan Kontny shares a short list of some things he thinks to avoid.
Not So Anonymous: Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Tightens Identity Requirement
Can we see some identification? Mt. Gox announces new verification procedures in response to a recent money laundering investigation into one of its competitors. And they’ve got their own legal problems, too .
The Wall Street Journal Plans A Social Network
The Wall Street Journal is working to connect everyone invested in the Dow Jones on a more private, financial network with chat. Suddenly, Bloomberg’s got some competition.
Tumblr Adds Sponsored Posts, And The Grumbles Begin
Users are responding poorly to Yahoo adding advertising to Tumblr. Can sponsored stories save the day?
Sci-Fi Short Story, Written As A Twitter Bug Report
Anonymous man’s @timebot tweets from the future, past, and present at once. But what can we learn given Twitter’s rate limits. The end is nigh.
Thoughts On Source Code Typography
Developers read code more than anyone. David Bryant Copeland argues aesthetic in addition to content, and the importance of typography and readability of source code.
Marco Arment Sells “The Magazine” To Its Editor
Glenn Fleishman to helm progressive Instapaper as early as Saturday. It’s business as usual, but with podcasts.
Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends Report Is 117 Slides Long
The Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner will release her findings at the upcoming D11 conference. But you get a sneak peak…
Apple’s Block And Tackle Marketing Strategy
Tim Cook explained yesterday why there are a million different iPods, only one iPhone, and the importance of consumers’ desires and needs. But will things be different after the WWDC?
Why Almost Everyone Gets It Wrong About BYOD
To Brian Katz, BYOD is “about ownership–nothing more and nothing less.” Why allowing people use of their own devices increases the likelihood that they will use the device productively.
Remote Cameras Are Being Used To Enforce Hospital Hand-Washing
Ever wonder if your doctors’ hands were clean? So did North Shore University Hospital. New technology sends live video of hospital employees’ hand-washing habits . . . to India.
8 Ways To Target Readership For Your Blog
Blog functionality has increased considerably in the last 10 years, but has that overcomplicated things? Here’s a list from Matt Gemmell (aka the Irate Scotsman) of ways to simplify. Your readers will thank you for it.
Pricing Your App In Three Tiers: The Challenges Of Channel Conflict
Cost- and value-based pricing may at first appear in contrast to each other, but they exist for different kinds of consumers. Tomasz Tunguz explains some solutions to justify your pricing model and maximize your profits.
How Google Is Building Internet In The Sky
Google is already using blimp and satellite technology to bring the Internet to the farthest reaches of the planet. What they really want is television’s white space, but they’ve got a fight on their hands.
You Wrote Something Great. Now Where To Post?
The writer’s landscape has changed. But with so many new options comes confusion. How do authors with something to say decide where, and to whom, they say it?
Yahoo’s Reinvention: Not Your Grandfather’s Search Engine
CEO of Yahoo Marissa Mayer is bucking the minimalist trends she once championed at Google. Why the Internet portal may be making a comeback.
What Works On Twitter: How To Grow Your Following
Researchers at Georgia Tech University are working to shed light on one of the Internet’s unsolved mysteries. Here are 14 statistically significant methods with which you can increase your presence on Twitter.
Financial Times Invents A Twitter Clone For News
With the launch of fastFT, Financial Times hopes to keep its readers closer than ever by providing a 100-250-word service for news. 8 journalists are now tasked with breaking the most important financial stories from all over the world.
[Image: Flickr user Uggboy]