Molly Melching

EMPHASIS: Youth, Education, Human Rights, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Somalia, Mauritania, Djibouti
Melching has lived in Senegal for over 30 years, where she has advocated against female genital cutting and forced marriage. Tostan’s Community Empowerment Program helped civilians learn about important health risks and human rights through creative methods, like theatre and poetry. The results: more than 5,000 African communities (affecting more than 3 million people) have declared the abandonment of female genital cutting.