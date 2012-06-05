advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Leila Janah

Leila Janah
By Amy Parlapiano1 minute Read
PHOTO: MIKE MCGREGOR

EMPHASIS: Technology
FOCUS AREAS: Kenya, India, Pakistan, Haiti, Uganda, South Africa
FACEBOOK: Facebook
TWITTER: @samasource
WEBSITE: samasource.org

Samasource creates computer-based work opportunities for women, youth, and refugees living in underserved areas. Janah’s company has connected workers to projects from LinkedIn, Intuit, and Google. Cool technology: The SamaHub cloud-based microwork platform gives workers real-time insight on performance and behavior.

See more:
» Leila Janah, founder of Samasource
» The 100 Most Creative People in Business 2011

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life