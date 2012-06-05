Samasource creates computer-based work opportunities for women, youth, and refugees living in underserved areas. Janah’s company has connected workers to projects from LinkedIn, Intuit, and Google. Cool technology: The SamaHub cloud-based microwork platform gives workers real-time insight on performance and behavior.

See more:

» Leila Janah, founder of Samasource

» The 100 Most Creative People in Business 2011