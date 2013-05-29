Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg Talks Targeting, Teens, and Privacy at D11

Just as Tim Cook faced tricky questions from the stage and the audience at the D11 event yesterday, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took questions in the hot seat today. She was careful about what she revealed about Facebook’s present and future, as you’d expect. But there were gentle hints:

Sandberg wouldn’t talk about merger and acquisition plans at all, let alone rumors the company is in the middle of a bidding war for mapping startup Waze. But she was prepared to discuss mapping. Facebook has to “prioritize ruthlessly,” she said, and while it would be great if it could build an app, it’s not going to. “Or, for instance, an ad network. It’s not a bad idea but it’s not a priority for us. It’s a non-goal not because it’s a bad idea but because we’re doing other stuff.”

Sandberg’s words on targeted ads may come as a surprise, given that it’s usually Mark Zuckerberg who is said to be on a privacy-abolishing drive.

I’m okay with targeting–good targeting, at least. But we can improve our targeting, and you don’t need to be targeted just because you’re a woman–we have lots of other information about you.

Lots.

Several reports have suggested that teens are fleeing Facebook for other social media networks like Twitter or Tumblr. This may be more problematic for Facebook than the exodus of older users, since teens are online more and may be expected to stay with a service like Facebook once they’ve invested a lot of time and personal data into it.

Sandberg admitted it was “absolutely true” that teens are using other services in addition to Facebook: “They’re using Tumblr more. They’re using Twitter more.” But that’s okay in her book because “they continue to be active and engaged Facebook users,” and that’s what the company needs.

She didn’t address the question of Facebook’s growth, or its plans for keeping teens engaged over the longer term.