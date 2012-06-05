Jessica Jackley

EMPHASIS: Entrepreneurship
FOCUS AREAS: West Africa, East Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central America
The Kiva microfinance system is well suited for women–who produce half the world’s food, yet earn just 10 percent of the world’s income–in part because women have proven they will reinvest in their families and their children’s education. Eighty percent of Kiva’s borrowers are women entrepreneurs (that amounts to $256 million in loans for women), who hail from more than 60 countries.
