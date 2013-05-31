How To Hire The Best New Graduates

As recruiters and hiring managers gird their loins for the onslaught of cover letters, tweets, and calls from the newly minted class of 2013 looking to get a foothold on the first rung of the corporate ladder, they’re facing new challenges.

Thanks to the slow economic recovery, 41% of those who graduated in the past two years are cooling their heels in jobs that don’t require a degree, according to a survey from consulting firm Accenture. No wonder three out of four people are in constant job search mode. It also significantly increases the pool of entry-level candidates at a time when resources are still tight. Employers surveyed by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) said they would hire 2.1% more new college grads from the Class of 2013 than from last year’s class. That’s a hefty slide down from the 13% increase projected back in the fall of 2012.

We’re always looking for young professionals who are taking initiative and actively pursuing those things they’re passionate about.

Mike Steinerd, director of recruiting at Indeed’s job search site, has spent more than a decade on the interviewing side of the desk and is a firm believer in looking beyond the resume and into the face of the candidate to see if they have the all-important “soft skills” like communication and professionalism, whether or not they smile, have a firm handshake and positive energy.

That’s not to say the cover letter won’t speak volumes about the candidate. He advises hiring managers to consider word usage, grammar, and creativity. Look for a person who can effectively connect their interests and skills to the open position. For resumes, those who have laid out their experience, education, and activities clearly and concisely is key. Blocky paragraphs peppered with bad grammar or ineffective cliches should be a good indication of the person’s lack of communication skills.

And there are other, more subtle clues to use to find the best people for the job. Here are insights on how to do just that.

Life Experience in Lieu of a Job

Steinerd tells Fast Company that many hiring managers are ill-equipped to effectively interview recent graduates to find out if they will be a good fit for the company and position. “A common interview style is the behavioral interview, which focuses on past performances as an indicator of future success,” he explains. Those are fine, but for resumes that aren’t peppered with key performance metrics, he recommends asking questions that focus on past life experiences.

Jodee Kozlak, executive vice president of human resources at Target, understands this dynamic quite well. Target has more than 360,000 team members worldwide, many of whom are entry level or just beginning their careers, she asserts. This year, the company expects to hire more than 3,000 recent graduates.