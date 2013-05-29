Wikipedia’s Going Mobile… And GPS-Enabled

Wikipedia ‘s non-profit parent, the Wikimedia Foundation, has added GPS and local capabilities to the encyclopedia’s mobile page. Wikipedia Nearby , now in beta, is designed to bring “awareness of the surrounding areas to our existing readers, we hope that this simple tool can attract new editors to these articles, whether it is to update the information on the exhibits in a local museum, or simply to add a photo of a nearby park that is in severe need of a properly licensed lead image.”

The photo element of Wikipedia Nearby is a major part of the app. Paul Sawers of The Next Web writes that Wikipedia Nearby is designed to generate additional Wikipedia content, by showing users which nearby attractions have Wikipedia entries that are only stubs or lack photos.

Wikimedia is currently working on a location API for Wikipedia that will tag articles with geo-cordinates.