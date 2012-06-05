Leymah Gbowee

EMPHASIS: Leadership, Human Rights
FOCUS AREAS: Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone
FACEBOOK: Facebook
TWITTER: @wipsenafrica
WEBSITE: wipsen-africa.org/wipsen
Gbowee, a women’s rights activist and the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, created WIPSEN (the Women Peace and Security Network) after witnessing the toll the Liberian Civil War took on women. By creating a pan-African platform for women to share ideas about leadership, WIPSEN believes it can build coalitions and bring more women into leadership roles.