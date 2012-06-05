Helene D. Gayle

EMPHASIS: Human Rights, Health
FOCUS AREAS: Central America, Caribbean, South America, Africa, Middle East, Romania, Georgia, India, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines
FACEBOOK: Facebook
TWITTER: @care
WEBSITE: care.org
Dr. Gayle’s organization empowers women by fighting HIV/AIDS and poverty in over 84 countries. Gayle, who spent 20 years working with the CDC, chaired the Obama Administration’s Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS and currently serves on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.