News Corp Reportedly Creating Social Network To Compete With LinkedIn

According to a report from the Times of London, News Corporation wants its own social network, and will launch one for the Wall Street Journal in the coming months. The network will compete with LinkedIn as a place for “like-minded people” to connect.
A new personal messaging system is also said to be coming from Dow Jones, which will rival those offered by Bloomberg. This is a strategic move, as Bloomberg’s reputation took a hit after news broke recently that Bloomberg reporters used the company’s terminals to access client information.
The announcements came last night during a meeting with future investors, the Times reports. News Corp is set to split next month, spinning off its entertainment products but holding onto its publishing assets.