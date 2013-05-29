News Corp Reportedly Creating Social Network To Compete With LinkedIn

According to a report from the Times of London , News Corporation wants its own social network, and will launch one for the Wall Street Journal in the coming months. The network will compete with LinkedIn as a place for “like-minded people” to connect.

A new personal messaging system is also said to be coming from Dow Jones, which will rival those offered by Bloomberg. This is a strategic move, as Bloomberg’s reputation took a hit after news broke recently that Bloomberg reporters used the company’s terminals to access client information.

The announcements came last night during a meeting with future investors, the Times reports. News Corp is set to split next month, spinning off its entertainment products but holding onto its publishing assets.