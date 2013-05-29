Penguin Books Experiments With Interactive Google+ Storytelling

Penguin is famous for taking an innovative path to book publishing, and that’s definitely true for its latest experiment : The Storytime Hangout app. This app makes the most of Google+ and clever image processing techniques to take kids and their parents actually into the story they’re reading.

The app superimposes masks corresponding to the characters over the faces of those taking part in the hangout, which adds to the fun of reading a story aloud with silly voices.

Penguin has previously experimented with other app-based experiments including iPad app versions of books and quiz-like discovery apps for classic books, and has even been fleet-footed enough in its e-book endeavors that it’s got into a tussle with Amazon over pricing.