Space Selfies: How To Get Your Mugshot Taken In Orbit Above Earth For $25

Both Planetary Resources and the International Lunar Observatory Association (ILOA) are launching two new, privately owned space telescopes. ILOA’s moon-based telescope and Planetary Resources’ orbital telescope are backed by private investment and crowdfunding–and will let schools and universities use their facilities on a per-fee basis. Planetary Resources will even let backers take selfies in space.

This afternoon, Planetary Resources–an asteroid-mining venture backed by James Cameron, Eric Schmidt, and Larry Page among others, announced at a Seattle press conference that they are raising $1 million to build their small Arkyd 100 space telescope via Kickstarter. While the stated goal of the Arkyd space telescope project is to scout and survey asteroids to mine, the Kickstarter plan reveals Planetary Resources’ primary short-term goal: The consumer commodification of space. At the press conference, Planetary Resources CEO Peter Diamandis revealed a Kickstarter incentive structure that effectively turns outer space into a consumer revenue generator.

The primary product on sale is what Planetary Resources calls the “#spaceselfie.” For $25, customers can upload a picture of themselves (or another image of their choice) to display on the Arkyd, take a photo of it with the Earth in the background, and have a high-resolution image from the telescope sent back to the user. As shown in the slideshow image above, the “spaceselfie” is also designed for sharing and gifting. $100 donations earn five minutes of observation time on Arkyd’s main optic, and further donations gain additional observation time. In an interview, Diamandis said the space photograph idea was the result of a collaboration between his engineering team and Washington’s Museum of Flight; both wanted to come up with a unique way to build on existing public fascination with space travel.

Donors who back the Arkyd at higher levels receive access to the telescope’s optic system for scientific experiments and observations. Large-scale donations from schools, universities, research institutions, and others gain access to bulk packages of observation time on Arkyd–along with the chance to screen a video in space, “spaceselfie” style.

“The thing that shocked us with our announcement last year was the amount of public interest in asteroid mining. We didn’t want to shirk or turn our backs on the public. We wanted a way for people to get involved, and crowdfunding was a good way to do it,” Diamandis told Fast Company.

Promotional materials for the Arkyd 100 stress both the satellite’s size (1/1000th that of the Hubble Space Telescope) and the telescope’s selfie-generating abilities–the space telescope can create up to 150 self-shots per operating day alongside 15 astronomical observations. As Diamandis put it, the Arkyd 100 “is basically created to show off our product line of [upcoming] satellites. We’ll be deploying dozens of these satellites a year; this is one that we’re taking off the assembly line to show off.”

The Arkyd 100’s initial components are expected to launch into space in April of 2014. This launch will only contain key systems; iterative systems for the space telescope are expected to launch at a later time. Although the telescope will have the ability to focus on targets on Earth, educational institutions will be encouraged to use the telescope to view sights in outer space. In other words, people looking to check out North Dakota’s amazing oil fields from orbit might be better served elsewhere.