Don’t Kill Sheep If You Have Shears: “Minecraft” Lessons For Entrepreneurs

Despite my tech-savvy background, I can’t say I was prepared for these words to come out of the mouth of my 4-year-old son. While his set of colorful plastic blocks are collecting dust in the basement, he can’t get enough of the digital blocks in the 3-D world on his iPad.

With just two years experience on the popular tablet, he has surpassed my game-play knowledge, catapulting out of “baby” apps like Angry Birds to “big-boy” apps like Minecraft (Pocket Edition) that let him build shelters, mine for gold, and fight zombies in the darkness of the night. They grow up so fast!

But it’s not all fun and games. The more I watch him explore this new universe, the more I realize that there are secret lessons within Minecraft that can help everyone–especially us entrepreneurs.

1. There is no rulebook.

What’s amazing about Minecraft, is that there is no official rule book. As in business, there are certain guidelines, but every player’s approach, execution, and experience is unique. As the Minecraft website says when explaining the full scope of the 4-year-old game: “The rest is in the future! And there’s lots more to come.” In short, the game is always evolving, just like the entrepreneurial path.

2. Never stop chopping (ahem, working).