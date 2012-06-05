Erin Ganju

EMPHASIS: Youth, Education
FOCUS AREAS: Southeast Asia, Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa
FACEBOOK: Room To Read
TWITTER: @roomtoread
WEBSITE: roomtoread.org
Having already established operations across South and Southeast Asia, Room to Read launched a Girls’ Education program in the Mvomero District of Tanzania this year. Facing issues of early marriage, pressure to work in sugar factories, and poor school infrastructure, more than 290 girls will see school libraries, classrooms, and a community committee established in their area.