Tiffany Dufu

FACEBOOK: The White House Project
TWITTER: @TWHP
WEBSITE: thewhitehouseproject.org
Women currently hold just 18 percent of U.S. leadership roles. That statistic is the impetus to the White House Project, a non-profit that intends to increase the number of women leaders–especially in the White House. Through networking and training events (think “Building Negotiation Skills”) staged across the country, the organization has fostered a network of over 14,000 young women and mentors.