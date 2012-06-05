Abigail Disney

EMPHASIS: Youth, Human Rights, Health
FOCUS AREAS: New York City, West Africa
WEBSITE: daphnefoundation.org
The foundation gives grants to organizations that combat poverty in NYC and Africa. The latest grant went to the grass-roots Picture the Homeless, which reported that 3,551 empty buildings and 2,489 empty lots can house 199,981 people in New York City. Disney also produced the 2008 TriBeCa Film Festival’s Best Documentary Feature, Pray the Devil Back to Hell, which traces the struggles of Liberian women.